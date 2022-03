Kansallisgalleria on siirtynyt vihreään sähköön

Finnish National Gallery to close its museums from 30 December 2021 to 20 January 2022 29.12.2021 11:30:18 EET | Press release

The Finnish Government has made the decision on 28 December 2021, to restrict the use of COVID-19 passports between the dates of 30 December 2021 and 20 January 2022. Without the possibility to check the COVID-19 passport from visitors, it is impossible to safeguard the health safety of visitors in the museums. As a result, the Ateneum Art Museum and Sinebrychoff Art Museum will be closed from 30 December 2021 to 20 January 2022.