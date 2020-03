Kapitaltäckningen inom Finanssektorn ger möjlighet att stå emot ekonomiska problem till följd av coronaviruset

Financial Supervisory Authority enhances monitoring of financial sector 16.3.2020 11:16:20 EET | Press release

In response to the corona virus pandemic, the outlook for the global and the Finnish economy has weakened considerably. The pandemic is also threatening to constrain companies’ access to funding in Finland. The Financial Supervisory Authority (FIN-FSA) is enhancing its monitoring of the financial sector and, in cooperation with European and Finnish authorities, has adopted measures to promote access to funding and the smooth functioning of the markets despite the pandemic.