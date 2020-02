Karkauspäivänä maistraateissa vihitään 81 paria – ”rakkausviraston” helmikuu on ollut kiireinen

Not all users have received email notifications for new Suomi.fi Messages 17.1.2020 17:30:00 EET | Press release

Due to a technical fault affecting Suomi.fi Messages, not all users have received email notifications of new messages arriving in the service. The fault affected around 150,000 messages. For these messages, no separate email notification was sent to the user. The problem is now fixed, and the Digital and Population Data Services Agency is taking action to prevent this problem from happening again.