Kasbono Oy ei saa harjoittaa vapaaehtoista perintätoimintaa – lue toimintaohjeet, jos sait kirjeen yritykseltä

Combating labour exploitation: employment information for foreigners in 14 different languages 23.3.2022 08:34:04 EET | Press release

Occupational safety and health authorities have published a guide for foreign employees in 14 different languages. The guide includes key information on employee rights such as working hours, wages and holidays. The guide “As a foreign employee in Finland” is meant to raise foreigners’ awareness of the key terms of employment relationships and to combat labour exploitation. The guide will also be shared to Ukrainians who have come to Finland.