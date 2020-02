Katajanokan puusta rakennettavan toimitilan arkkitehtuurikilpailun osallistujat valittu

Varma to acquire OP Cooperative’s Vallila property together with South Korean investors 31.1.2020 09:09:52 EET | Press release

South Korean-Finnish consortium which includes Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company, NH Investment & Securities (NHIS) and Shinhan Investment Corp. have acquired OP Cooperative’s HQ property in Vallila, Helsinki. The value of the transaction is 480 million euros. OP will continue operating in the property under a long-term lease agreement.