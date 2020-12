Katse ylös kännykästä – huolehdi koirastasi vuodenvaihteessa

The Finnish Kennel Club has given Special Hero Dog Awards to COVID-19 sniffer dogs Kössi, Miina, E.T and Valo 28.10.2020 11:02:08 EET | Tiedote

Every year, the Finnish Kennel Club gives Hero Dog Awards to dogs that have helped save one or more human lives. This year, in addition to the Hero Dog Awards, the Finnish Kennel Club will also give Special Hero Dog Awards to the four COVID-19 sniffer dogs Kössi, Miina, E.T and Valo, who work at Helsinki Airport and have been trained by Wise Nose – Finland’s Smell Detection Association.