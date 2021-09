Kaupungin uimarannoilla, maauimaloissa ja ulkoliikuntapaikoilla oli kesällä ennätysvilkasta

The Night Time Photos of Vuosaari exhibition celebrates 20 years of Vuosaari House 22.9.2021 09:00:00 EEST | Press release

Vuosaari House is celebrating 20 years as Vuosaari’s own cultural centre this autumn. The Night Time Photos of Vuosaari celebratory exhibition, which was moved from last spring due to coronavirus restrictions, dives into Vuosaari's night through the eyes of passionate photography enthusiasts from Vuosaari. In addition to the hobbyists’ photographs, the exhibition will showcase photos from the collections of the Finnish Museum of Photography. The Night time Photos of Vuosaari exhibition will be on display in the Vuosaari House gallery from 14 October to 18 December 2021.