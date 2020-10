Kaupunginhallituksen päätöksiä 5.10.

Espoo experimenting with new solutions to tackle food waste in stores 1.10.2020 14:29:03 EEST | Press release

This autumn, Espoo is piloting ways to reduce food waste generated in food stores. K-Market Kilo will take part in the waste food experiment, with a waste food day to be held there on Saturday 10 October at 12noon–4pm. Food waste and the efforts to reduce waste will be discussed on that day of the campaign. Customers will receive tips on tackling their own food waste, and a guide on food waste for households will be handed out.