Kaupunginhallitus: Ennakkotieto tilinpäätöksestä 2021

Leads to Our Roots exhibition – a trip back in time 4.2.2022 06:01:00 EET | Press release

The "Leads to Our Roots" (Johtolankoja juurillemme) exhibition takes visitors to prehistoric times. Opening at KAMU Espoo City Museum on 17 March 2022, the exhibition looks at the genome of modern humans and traces our roots in prehistory. The exhibition is the first in Finland to examine prehistory from the perspective of genetic information.