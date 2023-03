Kaupunginhallitus: Kestävää kehitystä edistetään eurooppalaisessa yhteistyössä

Four entries taking part in the Espoo House architectural competition 1.3.2023 09:22:32 EET | Press release

The modern hybrid building to be constructed in Espoon keskus will combine premises for decision-making, city administration and residential use. The competition entries are available for comments until 28 March. The aim of the competition, organised by the City of Espoo, is to find resident-oriented and cost-effective solutions for the premises. The competition is also an essential part of the more extensive development of the Espoon keskus area.