Kaupunginhallitus: Sunan koulu laajenee peruskorjauksen yhteydessä

Espoo’s first cultural environment programme – the growing city protects its cultural environments 8.5.2023 15:26:29 EEST | Press release

The City of Espoo’s first cultural environment programme has been completed. The programme outlines how the characteristics of an environment can be identified, preserved and utilised. In addition, the programme increases Espoo residents’ wellbeing and strengthens the local identity. The programme will run until the end of 2025, after which it will be updated.