Kaupunginhallitus: Tähystäjän päiväkodin uudishanke käyntiin

Espoo grants the Hurraa building award to the Kirstinmäki residential block 10.2.2023 14:00:00 EET | Press release

The City of Espoo’s Environment and Building Control Committee and Building Control Department have granted their annual award to a particularly successful project related to the built environment. The Hurraa award 2022 was given to the Kirstinmäki apartment building block in Espoon keskus.