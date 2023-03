Kaupunginhallitus: Tilinpäätös 2022

Espoo’s innovation community is of interest abroad 23.3.2023 08:00:00 EET | Press release

Jukka Mäkelä, Mayor of Espoo, is on a business trip to the United States from 20 to 24 March 2023. The Mayor participated in the European Innovation Day at the invitation of European Commissioner Mariya Gabriel. The aim of the delegation put together by the Commissioner is to increase Europe’s attractiveness among experts, companies and investors in Silicon Valley.