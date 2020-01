Kaupunginjohtaja Jukka Mäkelä: Accountor Towerin avajaiset jatkavat kasvutarinaa

Espoo – an innovative promoter of sustainable tourism 23.1.2020 11:03:34 EET | Press release

Espoo is one of the most sustainable cities in Europe and a pioneer of sustainable development. Espoo has an ambitious objective to be carbon neutral by 2030. In addition, major corporations in Espoo, such as Neste, are some of the most responsible companies in the world. This is complemented by Visit Finland’s Sustainable Travel Finland programme (STF), aimed at destinations and travel operators in the region. Espoo is one of the pilot regions together with Helsinki and Vantaa.