Kaupunginjohtajan innovaatiokilpailun voitot jaettiin

Planning of the Kauklahti station area proceeding 19.10.2022 14:38:32 EEST | Press release

Planning is currently underway in Kauklahti, Espoo, on the verdant yet urban Lasihytti area. Located primarily south of the coastal railway, the new area connects to the old Kauklahti centre and will include a new public transport terminal that promises to improve bus and train interchanges for the whole area. The revised local detailed plan and proposed amendment to it will now proceed to the approval phase.