Kaupunkiympäristölautakunnan päätöstiedote 30.3.2021

Makasiiniranta competition programme for the Urban Environment Committee 26.3.2021 08:31:47 EET | Press release

A two-stage quality and concept competition will be held for the Makasiiniranta area. The objective of the competition is to develop the area as part of the expanding pedestrian city centre and the seaside trail around the shores of Helsinki, and as a location for the new Architecture and Design Museum. The Urban Environment Committee will process the Makasiiniranta competition programme at its meeting on 30 March.