Kazakstanin presidentti viralliselle vierailulle Suomeen

The Office of the President of the Republic of Finland to reduce its carbon footprint by two thirds 8.10.2018 16:47 | Tiedote

The Office of the President of the Republic Press Release 40/2018 8 October 2018 The Office of the President of the Republic of Finland has set a goal to reduce its carbon footprint by at least two thirds by February 2024. The reference year is 2016, when the Office drew up a new environmental plan and committed itself to the objectives outlined in Society’s Commitment to Sustainable Development. The office’s emissions have already been reduced considerably, but now there will be a clear and stricter target for the reduction of its carbon footprint. The deadline for achieving the target is the end of the current presidential term. The initiative for the new environmental plan, which is even more specific and target-oriented than the previous one, came from President of the Republic of Finland, Sauli Niinistö. President Niinistö has often stated that fighting climate change will be the most important issue in the coming years, and to do this, it will be necessary to take action at every