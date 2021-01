Kehitysjournalismin palkinto Taina Tervoselle

This Christmas, young people’s families will need special support – youth shelters will provide help both online and in person 21.12.2020 13:15:00 EET | Tiedote

The coronavirus pandemic has widened the well-being gap amongst young people and families. While some people enjoy spending more time together, others experience conflicts. As the pandemic continues over the holidays, it is important for families to receive support quickly and effortlessly. The Red Cross youth shelters will be on call throughout Christmas, and help will be available both online and face-to-face.