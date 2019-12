Keilaniemen kehittyminen saa vauhtia Kehä I:n rakennushankkeen valmistumisesta

The Long Live Espoo exhibition featuring nature of Espoo has been revamped 11.12.2019 14:15:00 EET | Press release

The permanent exhibition in the Nature House Villa Elfvik has been modernised and revamped to provide more information on the nature surrounding the Nature House. Visitors’ wishes were also considered in the reform. The Long Live Espoo exhibition encourages people to go out into nature and act for the benefit of nature.