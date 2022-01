Kempower aloittaa yhteistyön JET Chargen kanssa, tavoitteena vauhdittaa sähköautoilun yleistymistä Australiassa

THE FINNISH LANGUAGE PROSPECTUS OF KEMPOWER CORPORATION HAS BEEN APPROVED BY THE FINNISH FINANCIAL SUPERVISORY AUTHORITY 1.12.2021 13:30:00 EET | Press release

The Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority has today, on 1 December 2021, approved Kempower Corporation’s (“Kempower” or the “Company”) Finnish language prospectus. The Finnish language prospectus will be available no later than on 2 December 2021, before the commencement of the subscription period on Kempower’s website at https://investors.kempower.com/fi/listautuminen.