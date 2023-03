Kempower ja Allego avaavat sähköautojen pilottilatausaseman Alankomaihin

Kempower and Allego join forces to open a pilot EV fast charging site in the Netherlands 24.3.2023 14:00:00 EET | Press release

UTRECHT, THE NETHERLANDS - Kempower and Allego, a leading European public EV-charging network provider, have partnered to open a pilot charging station in the Dutch province of Utrecht. During this pilot period, both parties will use feedback from EV drivers to further enhance the two permanent charging sites to be installed in the Netherlands and Belgium.