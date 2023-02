Kempower ja Bornes Québec yhdistävät voimansa uudistaakseen Quebecin latausverkoston

Kempower and Bornes Québec join forces to revolutionize Quebec’s electric charging network 3.2.2023 09:00:00 EET | Press release

VICTORIAVILLE, QUÉBEC – Rapid EV charging technology provider Kempower has partnered with Canada-based charging solutions supplier Bornes Québec to provide the latest EV charging technology to the province of Quebec. By combining their expertise, the two companies will bring e-mobility to the mainstream market in Quebec and boost Canada’s sustainable development.