Kempower ja eTerminal aloittavat yhteistyön tarjotakseen sähköautojen pikalatausta huoltoasemilla Virossa

Kempower launches the most user-friendly AC charger on the market 10.10.2022 09:00:00 EEST | Press release

Leading EV charging technology provider, Kempower, brings AC charging to the market. The company launches Kempower AC Satellite to host the unique user experience electric car drivers love. The Kempower AC Satellite is a stand-alone EV charger and has the same design and display as the familiar Kempower DC Satellite. The new charging satellite has been developed mainly for the AC charging fields for hybrid and fully electric cars, but is also suitable for other electric vehicles, e.g., for electric buses.