Kempower ja JET Charge toimittavat latausinfran Australian suurimmalle sähkörekkakalustolle

Kempower and JET Charge to provide charging infrastructure for Australia’s largest electric vehicle logistics fleet 28.12.2022 10:00:00 EET | Press release

Team Global Express will deploy 60 new battery-electric delivery vehicles in its Western Sydney depot as part of Australia's biggest-ever electric truck trial. Kempower and JET Charge will deliver the charging infrastructure for Team Global Express’ depot, including 16 Kempower rapid chargers and 47 of JET Charge’s Australian Made AC charger. The Depot of the Future project, co-funded by the Australian Renewable Energy Agency, aims to cut emissions in the trucking sector and help Australia reach its goal of reducing emissions to 43% below 2005 levels by 2030. This Project received funding from the Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) as part of the Driving the Nation Fund.