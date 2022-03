Kempower lanseeraa C- ja S-sarjan pikalatausratkaisut Pohjois-Amerikassa

Kempower delivers fast charging technology to GodEnergi A/S for electric bus depot in Denmark 25.2.2022 19:00:08 EET | Press release

EV fast charging solutions provider Kempower will deliver DC fast charging technology to GodEnergi A/S for a new electric bus depot in Aalborg, Denmark. Aalborg bus depot will host fast charging technology 121 buses, and it will be the biggest electric bus depot in the Nordic countries. The bus depot will be ready in August 2022.