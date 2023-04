Kempower lanseeraa uuden Plug and Charge -ratkaisun yksinkertaistamaan sähköautoilijoiden latauskokemusta

Kempower launches new Plug and Charge solution to simplify the EV charging experience 27.4.2023 12:00:00 EEST | Press release

Kempower has launched a new Plug and Charge solution to improve and simplify the user experience for EV drivers by cutting the billing process from charging sessions. The Plug and Charge solution will be offered as an extension of the company’s existing Kempower ChargEye charging management software and meets the latest ISO 15118-2 standard specifications. The solution is compatible with all Kempower chargers, including those already installed and operational.