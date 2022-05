Kempower palkittiin vuoden kasvuyhtiönä Kauppalehden Kasvajat 2022 -kilpailussa

Kempower to present leading fast charging technology at BUS2BUS and Fully Charged LIVE UK 27.4.2022 09:00:00 EEST | Press release

Kempower will participate in two upcoming prominent industry events – BUS2BUS in Berlin, Germany and Fully Charged LIVE in Farnborough, UK. The EV charging technology provider’s chargers will be used to charge electric vehicles and buses at both events, while the company will have a strong presence at Fully Charged LIVE.