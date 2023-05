Kempowerille Carnegie 2023 Sustainability Award -palkinto kestävään kehitykseen ja ilmastonmuutoksen hillitsemiseen liittyvästä työstä  

Kempower and Eleport boost EV charging infrastructure in the Baltics with three new fast charging systems in Latvia 4.5.2023 09:30:00 EEST | Press release

RIGA, LATVIA - Kempower has joined forces with Eleport, a leading European provider of EV charging services, to install three new DC fast charging systems in Dreilini, Bergi and Sigulda, Latvia. The sites, which are already open to the public, have boosted DC fast charging availability in Latvia by adding a total of 14 new DC charging points to the country’s EV charging infrastructure.