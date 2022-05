Kempowerille kunniamaininta innovatiivisesta tuotesuunnittelusta Fennia Prize 22 -muotoilukilpailussa

Kempower's CEO Tomi Ristimäki: the new 10,300 square meter factory will be opened on schedule 14.4.2022 10:41:11 EEST | Press release

The opening of fast charging technology provider Kempower's new factory is progressing on schedule and the first production lines are being put into operation. In addition to assembly lines, Kempower's new facilities in Lahti, covering an area of ​​10,300 square meters, include a laboratory, test and demo charging fields and an office space. To meet market demand, Kempower will also continue production at the current production facility. CEO Tomi Ristimäki shed light on the schedule for the new plant opening on Wednesday 13 April at Kempower Investor Meeting.