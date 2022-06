Kempowerin teknologia mahdollistaa sähköautoilijalle täysin uudistetun latauskokemuksen Greenstationin ensimmäisellä pikalatausasemalla Norjassa

Kempower awarded the Growth Company of the Year 2022 by Kauppalehti, one of Finland’s leading business media 25.5.2022 09:15:00 EEST | Press release

EV fast-charging solutions provider Kempower has been awarded the Finnish Growth Company of the Year 2022 by Kauppalehti, one of Finland's leading business media. The award is the main prize of Kauppalehti’s Kasvajat 2022 search that annually recognizes the fastest growing companies in Finland.