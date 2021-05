Kesän lähimatkailun helmi Söderlångvikin museo avautuu 3. kesäkuuta

Summer at Amos Rex: Blick and Between us exhibitions blend visual art, music and architecture 27.4.2021 07:55:00 EEST | Press Invitation

Summer 2021 at Amos Rex is a dialogue between visual art, music and architecture. Blick, an exhibition by visual artist Raija Malka and composer Kaija Saariaho, fills the museum’s large exhibition hall with a multisensory total work of art. The Between us exhibition presents six works that were born when Karoliina Hellberg, Tero Kuitunen and Raimo Saarinen were given free rein to create new art for areas outside of the exhibition hall, within the museum and Bio Rex. The exhibitions both open on 12 May. Blick remains open until 22 August, while Between us continues until 5 September. In addition, the Sigurd Frosterus collection returns to the museum’s collection hall.