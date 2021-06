Kirjanpainakuoriaisten valtaamia puita poistetaan Keskuspuistosta

11 design groups to partake in the international competition for Makasiiniranta 30.6.2021 10:30:02 EEST | Press release

Launched in May 2021, the City of Helsinki is holding a competition to find a partner for the development and implementation of Makasiiniranta at the South Harbour. The groups approved for the competition have been selected and the groups will compile their entries in the latter part of the year.