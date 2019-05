”Kirjoistakin on iloa vain, jos osaa lukea” – Data luo menestyksen vain, jos se osataan hyödyntää, lataa teollisuuden ohjelmistotalo Wapice

Do you want to become a Global Success Story? The World’s Leading Consulting House McKinsey & Company offers a tremendous boost for the Winner of the MPIDEA Competition! 29.1.2019 11:06:38 EET | Tiedote

This is an unbeatable opportunity for innovators and idea generators. The industry’s biggest innovation competition MPIDEA is on and heating up as we speak. The world’s leading consulting firm McKinsey offers the competition’s winner a one-off opportunity to succeed with the help of a growth accelerator. ‘We want to do our share to support the growth of the Finnish economy’, emphasizes McKinsey’s Senior Partner Lari Hämäläinen. The competition is open to all and applications will be accepted until 5th of April.