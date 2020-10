Knowit ostaa Creunan ja Knowit Experiencestä tulee Pohjoismaiden suurin digitoimisto

About Knowit

Knowit AB (publ) is a consultancy firm that creates unique customer values by offering digital and cross-functional solutions from three business areas: Experience, Insight, and Solutions. It is the capacity to combine competencies within design and communication, management consultancy and IT that sets us apart from other consultancy firms. Our vision is to create a sustainable and humane society through digitalization and innovation. Knowit was founded in 1990 and currently has about 2,300 employees in 14 locations in Sweden, five locations in Norway, and one each in Denmark, Finland and Germany. Knowit AB (publ) is listed on the Mid Cap list on NASDAQ Nordic in Stockholm. For more information about Knowit, please visit knowit.eu.

About Knowit Experience

Knowit Experience is a business area within Knowit with around 600 specialists in technology, design, and communication, with a client offer taking on responsibility for the entire digital customer experience. With competence in web, e-commerce, analysis, marketing, design, and big data, they help companies and organizations achieve their business-critical goals. Experience’s clients are found in several different sectors, with many in the public sector, retail, and health.