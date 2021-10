Kohtauksia kerrostalossa -draamakomedia kuvaa freelance-näyttelijän arkea tähteyden hiipuessa

The Dear Tallinn Exhibition Takes a Sneak Peek at Helsinkians’ Colourful Trips to Tallinn from the 1980s to the Present 5.10.2021 08:43:19 EEST | Press release

Opening at the Helsinki City Museum on 15 October 2021, the Dear Tallinn – Stories of our Neighbour exhibition examines the relationship of Helsinkians with the neighbouring city of Tallinn. The warm-hearted exhibition lets the Helsinkians themselves do the talking, featuring pictures and stories collected from residents. The treasured, fun – and sometimes even slightly embarrassing – memories stretch all the way from the 1980s to the present, introducing visitors to different parts of Tallinn, historical events and the rapidly changing cityscape.