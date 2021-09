Kokkolan Urheilupuiston konsepti hyväksytty

Kokkola Material Week is in for a record audience 16.9.2021 09:00:00 EEST | Press release

Kokkola Material Week will be held this year as a hybrid event in November. The conference includes a series of free events that are taking place at Tullipakkahuone and at the City Hall. Interesting picks from the programme can be watched in the webcast every day. The newest addition to Kokkola Material Week is the fair held as a side event and carried out in collaboration with KPK Events.