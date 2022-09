KORJATTU: EMBARGOAIKA MUUTTUNUT Ihmisen parhaaksi -tunnustus diabeteshoitaja Seija Pentille – ”Hänen pitkäjänteisellä työllään on ollut merkittäviä vaikutuksia”

The choices of the International Friend of Habitare, Joseph Grima 8.9.2022 10:57:38 EEST | Press release

The architect, curator, researcher and journalist, and the International Friend of Habitare in 2022, Joseph Grima, has chosen the most interesting products and phenomena from Habitare’s offering. Habitare is under way at Messukeskus in Helsinki, and it will run from 7 to 11 September 2022.