KORJAUS: Suomalaisten mielestä Venäjän hyökkäys Ukrainaan lisää tarvetta kehitysyhteistyölle

Minister for Foreign Affairs Haavisto to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe in Strasbourg on 21 June 20.6.2022 14:32:29 EEST | Press release

Minister for Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto will participate in a high-level panel discussion to be held in connection with the summer session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) in Strasbourg. Minister Haavisto will have also bilateral meetings.