KORJAUS: Suomi osallistuu Pohjoismaiden ulkoministerien kokoukseen

Ministry for Foreign Affairs granted an authorisation for Russian fertiliser cargo stopped at Port of Kotka 23.3.2023 15:53:45 EET | Press release

On 9 March, the National Enforcement Authority Finland imposed interim measures to freeze a shipment of fertilisers, loaded on board at the Port of Kotka. The fertilizers were suspected of being under control of a person listed in the EU sanctions against Russia. An investigation, carried out in cooperation among authorities, confirmed the link between the shipment of fertilisers and a sanctioned individual.