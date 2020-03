Koronavirukseen varautuminen Finanssivalvonnassa

FIN-FSA’s name used in fraudulent emails 14.2.2020 15:31:30 EET | Press release

Fraudulent emails are currently circulating in the name of the Financial Supervisory Authority (FIN-FSA). These request the recipient to answer questions relating to strong authentication in exchange for a code calculator. Recipients are requested to confirm the order of a code calculator by clicking the link in the message. The Financial Supervisory Authority is in no way related to these messages and you should not respond to them.