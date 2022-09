Koskisen yrityskohtaisissa TES-neuvotteluissa neuvottelutulos Meto:n kanssa

The world’s first 100 % wood-based furniture board is a circular economy product born from the cooperation of Koskisen Oy and Stora Enso 17.1.2022 09:00:00 EET | Press release

Koskisen is the first company to start using the bio-based binder NeoLigno® by Stora Enso – in its new sustainable product family. The two Finnish companies’ cooperation results in the world’s first new entirely wood-based furniture board, all the way to its adhesives. Both the raw and the binding materials are sourced from the production process flows of both companies, making this a complete circular economy product.