Koululaiset osallistuvat KAMU Espoon kaupunginmuseon arkeologisiin kaivauksiin Karhusuolla

Espoo coming together to celebrate the last weekend of summer – Espoo Day offers a wide range of opportunities for celebration at home and locally 25.8.2021 13:22:57 EEST | Press release

Espoo Day will be celebrated on Saturday 28 August 2021 in numerous ways both around the city and at homes. This year’s theme, the circular economy, is reflected in the event programme in the form of various second-hand markets, reuse workshops and the testing of more sustainable modes of transport.