Kreate on allekirjoittanut Suomen vaativimpiin siltahankkeisiin lukeutuvan Kirjalansalmen ja Hessundinsalmen siltahankkeen allianssiurakan kehitysvaiheen sopimuksen

The Crown Bridges joint venture has signed the contract: the construction of Kruunuvuorensilta, the longest bridge in Finland, will begin in October 23.9.2021 12:55:20 EEST | Press release

The Crown Bridges joint venture formed by Kreate and YIT has signed a contract with the City of Helsinki regarding the Crown Bridges project. The contract comprises the construction of Kruunuvuorensilta bridge between Kruunuvuorenranta and Korkeasaari, the Finkensilta bridge between Korkeasaari and Nihti as well as some preliminary construction work at Korkeasaari. The total value of the project, which will be executed over the course of several years, is approximately EUR 126 million. Of this, Kreate’s share of approximately EUR 63 million will be recorded in the Q3 order backlog.