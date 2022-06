Kultaranta-keskustelut alkavat sunnuntaina – päävieraina Naton pääsihteeri Stoltenberg ja Norjan pääministeri Støre

Kultaranta Talks begin on Sunday – NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg and Prime Minister of Norway Støre the main guests 6.6.2022 12:14:12 EEST | Press Invitation

Office of the President of the Republic of Finland Press release 38/2022 6 June 2022 The Kultaranta Talks, hosted by President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinistö, will be held on 12–13 June 2022 with a title “Responsible, strong and stable Nordic region”. This year, guests at Kultaranta include NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr Støre. The talks will begin on Sunday, 12 June at 6.15 pm with remarks by President Niinistö and Secretary General Stoltenberg as well as a discussion on the war in Ukraine, the current security situation and Finland’s NATO membership. Before their joint discussion, the President and the Secretary General will have a bilateral meeting, after which they will hold a press conference. Discussions will continue on Monday morning at 9.45 am with a theme Nordic model and security. Prime Minister of Finland Sanna Marin, Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr Støre, Programme Director at the Swedish Institute of Internat