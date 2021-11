Kulttuuri- ja kirjastojaoston kokouksen 23.11.2021 päätöstiedote

Jätkäsaari Library to be renovated to suit children in particular 19.11.2021 08:00:00 EET | Press release

Jätkäsaari Library will be closed for the rest of the year on Monday, 29 November. The library’s general appearance will be renewed during the renovation. Children will be considered in particular in the new surfaces and shapes of the library premises and furniture as Jätkäsaari, along with its surrounding areas, is home to a large number of families with children.