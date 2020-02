Kulttuuri- ja kirjastojaoston kokouksen päätöstiedote

Kaikki kotona – an art exhibition on the diversity of families and everyday life, Annantalo 6 February–14 May 2020 3.2.2020 15:27:29 EET | Press release

The Kaikki kotona (All at Home) exhibition reflects on the diversity of families and everyday life by combining art by children and professional artists. The exhibition is progressive and will be modified several times throughout the spring. Opening Wednesday, 5 February 2020 at 5:00–7:00 pm in Annantalo gallery. Welcome!