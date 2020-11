Kulttuuri- ja vapaa-aikalautakunnan kokous 17.11.

Dance Theatre Auraco ponders on children’s reduced bodily expression in the time of smartphones in their new piece The Why Mix 13.11.2020 09:00:00 EET | Press release

In its new piece The Why Mix Dance Theatre Auraco ponders on children’s reduced bodily expression and movement constructions in the time of smartphones and emojis. The performance takes all the kids and like-minded adults to a playful and exhilarating exploration where you have a permission to wonder about different phenomena of movement. The Why Mix will premiere at Annantalo Arts Centre on Tuesday 1 December at 18:00.