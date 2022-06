Kulttuuri- ja vapaa-aikalautakunnan kokous 21.6.

Helsingin elävät kadut (Helsinki Living Streets) will take culture to the streets and invite city residents to enjoy encounters and spending time together in the city centre 13.6.2022 10:00:00 EEST | Press release

The City of Helsinki wants to offer residents and performers the opportunity to meet each other after the pandemic and enliven the city centre with summer programme. Helsingin elävät kadut (Helsinki Living Streets) offers cultural programme in five different places in the city centre. The streets will be taken over by music, dance, circus and other performing arts as well as participatory workshops from 16 June to 25 August.