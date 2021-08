Kulttuuri- ja vapaa-aikalautakunnan kokous 24.8.

The libraries’ digital media project continues – public libraries play a key role in the project’s success 19.8.2021 12:29:52 EEST | Press release

The reviews of the digital media project of public libraries are about to be completed, and the results are now available at www.kirjastot.fi/digimediahanke/tulokset. However, the project will continue in September when new talent will be recruited for the pilot phase. In this continuation project, the role of local libraries will be emphasised as they are vital for the implementation of a shared e-library.