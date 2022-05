Kulttuurin ja yhteiskunnan tutkimuksen alojen tutkijatohtoreiksi valittiin korkeatasoisia tieteellisen uransa alkuvaiheen tutkijoita

Academy of Finland selects new Postdoctoral Researchers in biosciences, health and environmental research 28.4.2022 13:02:04 EEST | Press release

The Academy of Finland’s Research Council for Biosciences, Health and the Environment today decided to fund 32 new posts as Postdoctoral Researcher. In its funding decisions, the Research Council placed emphasis on the high scientific quality of the research, networking that supports the researcher’s career and independence and the intention to engage in international cooperation.